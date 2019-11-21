CTA Holiday Train schedule is here! 🎅

CHICAGO — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The CTA Holiday Train is getting ready to roll!

This year the train will begin running on Friday November 29 and run through most of December, according to the CTA website.

Normal CTA fares apply.

Sleigh bells ring, are you listening? 🔔👂

On the track, the train is glistening 🚆

A beautiful sight ✨

And to our delight 😊

We're coming to a station near you! 🎄 The wait is over 🙌. The Allstate CTA Holiday Train and Bus schedule is now live! https://t.co/G0xrENkAZX pic.twitter.com/s4WcVzEEQ4 — cta (@cta) November 21, 2019

“The train generally operates from about 1pm to 8pm on weekends and 3pm to 7pm on select weekdays (schedules for each rail line will vary), and will make stops at all stations along the respective routes. And every Saturday the Holiday Train is in service, the Elves’ Workshop Train will follow to allow more riders to enjoy this one of a kind holiday experience,” CTA said.