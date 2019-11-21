Chicago Fire reveal new logo, tweaked name

CHICAGO – The Chicago Fire will now be formally known as Chicago Fire Football Club or Chicago Fire FC.

Replacing ‘soccer’ with ‘football’ was an important step for new owner Joe Mansueto.

“As a Chicagoan, it was important to me that our new brand identity reflect the power of our city’s origin. I’ve always loved the Chicago Fire name. I think of the people who rolled up their sleeves and committed to rebuild what would become a world-class city, one that my family and I love so much. The new badge including the Fire Crown represents that spirit.”

According to the club, the new badge tells the story of a dramatic rebirth and a city’s triumph.

After the Great Fire of 1871, the people of the city resolved to rise from the ashes. The bold efforts of those who called the city home would ultimately transform and build the skyline of one of the world’s great cities. Chicago today is a monument to the efforts of an extraordinary people – a people undefeated. The badge’s oval shape is the first of its kind in Major League Soccer. Versions of the Club’s primary colors – red and blue – remain in the visual identity, while gray has been replaced by gold. The Club has also added secondary colors of ivory and ‘flag blue,’ a nod to the city’s beloved flag, that will be seen in future brand elements and kit designs.

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐠𝐨'𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲. pic.twitter.com/uCpz211gjs — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) November 21, 2019

On Saturday, the new badge will be featured on a Chicago Fire FC float in The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade.