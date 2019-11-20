WGN-TV & OAK BROOK PRODUCTIONS BRING HOME 8 EMMY® AWARDS

JENNIFER LYONS, JACKIE BANGE TO BE INDUCTED IN THE SILVER CIRCLE AWARD

CHICAGO, November 19, 2019 – At Saturday’s 2019 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV and Oak Brook Productions (OBP) won 8 Emmy® Awards. WGN-TV/OBP Emmy® Award winners include:

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Light News Feature/Series

Meet the Crane Operator: Julie Unruh, Vince Tagle

Outstanding Achievement for News and Specialty Report/Series – Human Interest

Ida B. Wells: Marsha Bartel, Mike D’Angelo, Joe Donlon

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Societal Concerns

Forgotten Pembroke: Marsha Bartel, Kevin Doellman, Ben Bradley

Outstanding Achievement for Magazine Programming – Program/Special/Series

Chicago’s Best: Best Brew Pubs: Cameron Downing, Mike Janowski, Greg Larson, Emma Paley, Tansy Soltysiak, Elliott Bambrough, Marley Kayden, Lauren Scott

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Program Host/Moderator

Elliott Bambrough – Chicago’s Best

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – General Assignment Reporter

Michael Lowe – Composite

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Off-Air: Writer

Michael Lowe – Composite

Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air: Writer-News

Larry Potash – Codesmasher

In addition, it was announced that WGN-TV News Director Jennifer Lyons and Weekend News Anchor and Reporter Jackie Bange will be inducted into the Silver Circle Award at the May 8 induction ceremony. The Silver Circle Award, established in 1992, recognizes individuals who have devoted 25 years or more to the television industry and have made significant contributions to Chicago broadcasting. They are selected annually by a committee of academy board members.

