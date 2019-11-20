WGN-TV & OAK BROOK PRODUCTIONS BRING HOME 8 EMMY® AWARDS

JENNIFER LYONS, JACKIE BANGE TO BE INDUCTED IN THE SILVER CIRCLE AWARD
CHICAGO, November 19, 2019 – At Saturday’s 2019 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV and Oak Brook Productions (OBP) won 8 Emmy® Awards. WGN-TV/OBP Emmy® Award winners include:
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Light News Feature/Series
Meet the Crane Operator: Julie Unruh, Vince Tagle
Outstanding Achievement for News and Specialty Report/Series – Human Interest
Ida B. Wells: Marsha Bartel, Mike D’Angelo, Joe Donlon
Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Societal Concerns
Forgotten Pembroke: Marsha Bartel, Kevin Doellman, Ben Bradley
Outstanding Achievement for Magazine Programming – Program/Special/Series
Chicago’s Best: Best Brew Pubs: Cameron Downing, Mike Janowski, Greg Larson, Emma Paley, Tansy Soltysiak, Elliott Bambrough, Marley Kayden, Lauren Scott
Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Program Host/Moderator
Elliott Bambrough – Chicago’s Best
Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – General Assignment Reporter
Michael Lowe – Composite
Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Off-Air: Writer
Michael Lowe – Composite
Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air: Writer-News
Larry Potash – Codesmasher
In addition, it was announced that WGN-TV News Director Jennifer Lyons and Weekend News Anchor and Reporter Jackie Bange will be inducted into the Silver Circle Award at the May 8 induction ceremony. The Silver Circle Award, established in 1992, recognizes individuals who have devoted 25 years or more to the television industry and have made significant contributions to Chicago broadcasting. They are selected annually by a committee of academy board members.
