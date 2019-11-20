Trubisky feeling better, hoping to play Sunday against Giants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky said Wednesday that his hip feels "a lot better" and he hopes to be ready to play Sunday against the Giants.

Trubisky was injured on a sack late in the first half Sunday against the Rams. He played most of the second half before he was relieved by Chase Daniel on the Bears last offensive drive of the game with a little over three minutes remaining in the game.

This is the second injury Trubisky has had to deal with this season. He was injured in the first quarter against the Vikings Week 4 that caused him to miss the remainder of that game as well as the following week's game in London against the Raiders.