Today’s 50s, mildest in 2 weeks, falls victim late Thursday to colder air wrapping around retreating storm; new disturbance could swipe Chicago with some snow Saturday; active pattern sets up Thanksgiving week —2 storms to monitor —first early in the week; the second late week

Posted 11:20 PM, November 20, 2019, by
