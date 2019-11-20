For the latest forecast and more visit wgntv.com/weather.
Rain Wednesday night, mild Thursday temperatures cool into the weekend
-
Warm but rainy Monday, temperatures in the 50s this week
-
Summer warmth continues Tuesday, seasonably cool weekend ahead
-
Midweek weather system to be a rain producer
-
Light rain changes to snow as temperatures plunge, will feel like January
-
Warm temps continue, storms likely Wednesday and over the weekend
-
-
Wet weather to start the week, then temperatures drop
-
Warm, sunny days continue until temperatures drop next weekend
-
Chilly fall temperatures this week, wintry mix possible some days
-
Sunny and cool Monday, quiet but chilly week ahead
-
Sunshine continues for a few more days, weekend chill on the way
-
-
Temperature swings from 80s down to 60s next week
-
A sunny start to fall, with high temperatures in the 70s
-
Tracking Tropical Depression Imelda’s wet impact this weekend