× Police: 55-year-old man found dead inside Lakeview Jewel-Osco

CHICAGO — A 55-year-old man was found dead inside a Lakeview business Wednesday night.

Chicago police were called a Jewel-Osco in the 3500 block of North Broadway at around 6:45 p.m. on the report of a retail theft.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 55-year-old man. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, police determined store security had attempted to detain the male for shoplifting.

It is unknown how the man died. Area North Detectives continue to investigate.