Overnight apartment fire injures 5 in Griffith, Indiana

November 20, 2019
Data pix.

GRIFFITH, IN – Breaking news out of Indiana.  Overnight apartment fire injures 5 in Griffith, Indiana.  This is a developing story; we’ll update as more details become available.

