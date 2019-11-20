Gordon Wittenmyer talks about the Cubs’ offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's the start and the continuation of a new era for the north siders as they prepare to enter a new decade.

Joe Maddon is gone along with some of the Cubs' clubhouse and front office staff, yet a majority of the players are still expected to return with a familiar face at manager. David Ross takes over the in the dugout in 2020 as he waits to see how the roster will shake out between now and spring training in February.

Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun Times appeared on Sports Feed's end of season baseball show on Wednesday to discuss what's ahead for the team in what could be an interesting offseason. Watch his discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.