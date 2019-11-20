× Former City Colleges vice chancellor charged in kickback scheme

CHICAGO — A former top official from the City Colleges of Chicago and seven others have been charged with running a $350,000 kickback scheme that steered college funds to companies that benefited them financially.

A federal indictment says Sharod Gordon held a variety of top positions with the City Colleges of Chicago in recent years, including vice chancellor for legislative and student affairs. Prosecutors said Gordon and others used existing companies, and formed new ones, to disguise the fact payments were being diverted to the defendants.

Gordon’s LinkedIn profile says he held a variety of vice chancellor roles at the City Colleges of Chicago from 2011-2017. Prosecutors said the kickback scheme began in April 2013 and continued until May 2017.

Among the other defendants, Gordon’s ex-wife and several other city colleges employees. Gordon’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.