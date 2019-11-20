× Dense Fog Advisory far western and southern suburbs until 11AM CDT this Wednesday morning

A Dense Fog Advisory (Grey-shaded counties on the headlined map) is in effect until 11AM CDT this Wednesday morning for a good portion of the far western Chicago suburbs where visibility has dropped well under a quarter-mile to near zero in some areas. Be prepared for a considerably slowed commute/drive in affected areas. Poor visibility exists farther west and southwest in Illinois. Conditions should slowly improve by mid-morning.

Latest visibility in miles or fraction of miles at local area airports…