WATCH LIVE: Public hearings continue in Trump impeachment inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Chicago City Council meeting

50,000 Cook County food stamp recipients need to find jobs to continue getting benefits in 2020

Posted 10:40 AM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45AM, November 20, 2019

CHICAGO — The strong economy and the low jobless rate have prompted Cook County officials to impose new restrictions on food stamps.

About 50,000 Illinois food stamp recipients who do not find jobs next year risk losing their benefits, the Chicago Tribune reported. There are 1.8 million recipients in the program, commonly known as SNAP, in Illinois.

The restrictions will apply to able-bodied recipients under 50 who are not living with children or other dependents. Those who fall into those categories will need to work at least 30 hours per week, or participate in volunteer work or job training for at least 20 hours per week. Otherwise, they will be limited to just three months of food assistance in a three-month period, the Tribune reported.

This is happening because Cook County’s unemployment rate is too low to qualify for waivers from the federal government for high unemployment rates or where jobs are scarce. The change comes amid the Trump administration’s attempts to scale back the federal food assistance program, which feeds 38 million people, according to the Tribune.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.