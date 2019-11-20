17th annual WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Toy Drive Friday, December 13 from 5AM-10AM, benefiting Chicago Park District

CHICAGO, November 20, 2018 – The WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Toy Drive will be celebrating its 17th year, the second year that toys will go to children served by the Chicago Park District. The Toy Drive will run from 5 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Friday, December 13th featuring Santa and other holiday fun-filled activities. Viewers can drive up and drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the WGN-TV Studios, located at 2501 W. Bradley Place in Chicago (near Addison & Western). Viewers may also drop off toys at participating Chicago Park District locations.* Last year, viewers and companies donated over 25,000 toys.

WGN Morning News will be showcasing drop-off partners and their special offers for viewers who drop off new, unwrapped toys at the following locations:

Abt Electronics – Donors will receive a $20 Abt voucher with a donation of a new, unwrapped toy (donated toy must be valued at $20 or more; while supplies last; restrictions apply). Abt Electronics is located at 1200 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Glenview.

– Donors will receive a $20 Abt voucher with a donation of a new, unwrapped toy (donated toy must be valued at $20 or more; while supplies last; restrictions apply). Abt Electronics is located at 1200 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Glenview. Medieval Times – Save over 35% on tickets with each new unwrapped toy brought to the Medieval Times between now and Thursday, December 12th. (Use offer code TOY19 at time of purchase and visit Medievaltimes.com/toydrive for more information. Restrictions apply). MedievalTimes is located at 2001 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

Other partners include: ADT Always Cares Program, Bob Rohrman Auto Group ABC Plumbing, EON Clinics, Scale Advertising, USA Insulation,Walter E. Smithe, Melman Law Group, Feldco, Law office of Jeffery Leving

TOY DISTRIBUTION:

All toys will be donated to the Chicago Park District and will be dispersed to Chicagoland children and families in need. The Chicago Park District will host three Winter Wonderland family festivals on December 14th from 10am to 1pm where children may come for the toy giveaway and stay to enjoy music, performances, snacks, and arts and crafts activities. Toys are to be distributed as part of the overall event. Only one Toy per child and the child must be present to receive the Toy. Toys distributed ‘while supplies last.’ For a list of parks collecting Toy donations, visit Chicago Park District/toy-drive.

Winter Wonderland Family Festivals:

