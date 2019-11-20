× 15-year-old boy stabbed at Belmont Red Line stop

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was reportedly stabbed Wednesday night at the Belmont Red Line stop.

Just before 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the stop, located in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue, on the report of a stabbing.

Police said two groups of males engaged in a verbal altercation which turned physical.

A 15-year-old boy was reportedly stabbed by an unknown suspect in the thigh. He was transported to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody. Area Central Detectives are investigating.