WATCH LIVE: 3rd public hearing in impeachment inquiry into President Trump

Woman charged with killing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, cutting baby out of womb gives birth

Posted 9:29 AM, November 19, 2019, by

From left: Clarisa Figueroa, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, Desiree Figueroa

CHICAGO — A women charged in the brutal murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and her unborn son has given birth at Stroger Hospital.

Desiree Figueroa, 25, gave birth on Nov. 1 at Stroger Hospital, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. She is now back in police custody.

According to prosecutors, Desiree and her mother Clarisa Figueroa lured 19-year-old Ochoa-Lopez to their home, strangled her and cut her unborn child from her womb.

Clarisa Figueroa was also accused of claiming the infant boy as her own. The baby died 53 days later, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The Figueroas are due in court Tuesday.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.