Wind-driven rains to ride strong winds as Wed. night/Thur. autumn storm arrives; gusts to top 35 mph; tomorrow’s 10° full-day temp surplus would be the largest in a month; powerhouse storm to sweep Midwest next Tues./Wed.

Posted 10:55 PM, November 19, 2019, by
