Watch moment Tom Hanks finds out he’s actually related to Mr. Rogers

Posted 12:22 PM, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:24PM, November 19, 2019

NEW YORK — Tom Hanks may have got the surprise of his life at the New York screening of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

While on the red carpet, the actor was told by Access Hollywood that according to Ancestry.com, he is related to Fred Rogers.

Hanks portrays Mr. Rogers in the new 2019 biopic.

The report revealed Hank is a sixth cousin of Rogers, with their common ancestor being Johannes Meffert.

Watch the moment Hanks finds out he is, in fact, related to Fred Rogers in the video player below:

