Police searching DuSable Harbor as a possible link in ongoing investigation of the missing men last seen in River North area Sunday morning

Posted 4:50 AM, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:33AM, November 19, 2019
CHICAGO, III – Police are investigating a car in the water at DuSable Harbor.  Police are investigating a possibility this linked to the two missing men that were last seen in the River North area Sunday morning.  Nancy Loo is live on the scene and we’ll update the story as details become available.

