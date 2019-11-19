Chicago police officer shot after ‘gun battle’ with alleged bank robber

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after being shot during a “gun battle” with an alleged bank robber, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

A heavy police presence was at the intersection of Irving Park Road and Lowell Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday as police investigated following the shooting.

The officer was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital. The officer’s condition is unknown.

No further information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are expected to provide an update Tuesday evening, according to Guglielmi. Check back for updates.

The officer that was shot during gun battle with bank robbery offender is #ChicagoPolice. Superintendent Eddie Johnson has been notified & is en route to Illinois Masonic. Scene is extremely chaotic and we will update media at a hospital briefing later. pic.twitter.com/b7RrKIHOHy — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 20, 2019