Nurses to visit Chicago parents with newborns at home under new pilot program

Posted 2:39 PM, November 19, 2019, by
CHICAGO — Thousands of newborn babies and their parents may get a visit from a registered nurse in their own home, under a new pilot program in Chicago.

A new program called Family Connects announced Tuesday includes partnerships at four "safety-net" hospitals: St. Bernard Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, Norwegian American Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Here's how it works: the baby and family would first get a visit in the hospital, and be offered the service. Then, a nurse would go to the house within three to five weeks of birth.

The program is expected to start next year.  It plans to serve more than 4,000 families, with the hopes of expanding.

