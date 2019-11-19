WATCH LIVE: Public hearings resume in impeachment inquiry into President Trump

Mercy Hospital shooting: 3 killed one year ago today

November 19, 2019

From left: Samuel Jimenez, Tamara O'Neal, Dayna Less

 

CHICAGO — It’s been one year anniversary of the deadly shooting at Mercy Hospital.

The former fiancé of Dr. Tamara O’Neal shot her to death in the parking lot outside the hospital.

Then he went inside, where he fatally shot a pharmacy resident Dayna Less and Chicago police Officer Samuel Jimenez.

Police said he fired more than 40 rounds in a shootout with SWAT team officers.  He then took his own life.

Since the shooting, hospitals are now required to provide violence prevention training and risk assessments of facilities.

 

