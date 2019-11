CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs’ third baseman is expecting a little slugger!

Kris Bryant announced on Instagram Tuesday that he and his wife, Jessica, are having a baby.

In an emotional video titled “The Bryants,” the couple reveals they are expecting a boy in April 2020.

The caption of the video reads: “Life is getting interesting, and I couldn’t be happier!”

Kris and Jessica were married in January of 2017.