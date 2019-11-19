Chris Bleck discusses the Bears’ struggles on Tuesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This is the time of the year when guests are returning to Sports Feed for the first time since the summer.

In 2019, July and August were full of optimism for the Bears who were eyeing a potential Super Bowl run after a breakthrough 2018 season. But as the fall turns slowly to winter, the fortunes of Matt Nagy's team have turned dramatically in the first ten games.

After a loss to the Rams, the team is sitting at 4-6 on the season with their offense stalled and their quarterback injured. Nagy's play calling has fallen off dramatically in his second season and the team will need a miracle finish to make the postseason.

Chris Bleck of ESPN 1000 discussed the Bears' downfall in 2019 on Tuesday's Sports Feed as he appeared on the show for the first time since the summer. He talked about a number of topics with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, which you can see in the video above or below.