Chicago police issue alert for missing 18-month-old girl

CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued an alert for a missing toddler.

18-month-old Kaydense Brooks was last seen with her grandfather Monday, around the 4700 block of South Greenwood in the Kenwood neighborhood.

Police said it is possible Kaydense took public transportation to a different area.

She is 2-feet tall and 18 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Kaydense was last seen wearing a purple and blue snowsuit, brown UGG boots and a pink stroller.

If seen, contact Chicago police at Area Central SVU (312) 747-8380.