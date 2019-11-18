Woman forced to withdraw money from ATM at gunpoint in Frankfort: police

FRANKFORT, Ill. — Police in Frankfort are looking for three people involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping.

Police shared photos of two of the suspects caught on security cameras on social media.

One of them approached a woman with a gun just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning at a bank on La Grange Road, just off Route 30. The suspect forced the woman to withdraw money from an ATM. He left with her in her car making several stops for more goods and money.

The other two suspects were driving a black Mercedes SUV. The woman was not hurt.