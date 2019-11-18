New WGN Investigates podcast and TV series: Chasing Ch@os

CHICAGO — True to his nickname, Dr. Ch@os caused mayhem after he stashed cyanide in a tunnel of the CTA just months after 9/11. He went away for long time, but now he’s out of prison and back on the streets of Chicago.

Who is Dr. Ch@os? What was he planning? Find out, in this WGN Investigates original podcast and television series: “Chasing Ch@os.”

The podcast’s first episode is available now. You can find it on iTunesStitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Be sure to catch the first on-air report with Joe Donlon Monday night at 9 p.m. on WGN.

