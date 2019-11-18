Go
This November’s been snowy—3.7” to date—but last November ended up to 12.7”; Wednesday night/Thursday storm to bring wind, rain and a brief temp surge into the 50s; local 0.5” to 1” rains likely
Posted 10:58 PM, November 18, 2019, by
WGN Weather Team
