Teatro ZinZanni’s Anastasini Brothers put on a daring display of acrobatics

Fabio and Giuliano Anastasini are part of a 9th generation circus family. Their mother, Irene Espana, travelled the world with the Flying Espana troop, and their father Giovanni Anastasini performed an Icarian act with his brother for over 25 years.

Today, Giuliano and Fabio continue the tradition with an amazing body juggling act that combines elegance, class and amazing stunts.

You can check out the brothers and other jaw dropping acts performing in Chicago with Teatro ZinZanni at the Cambria Hotel. To purchase tickets and for more information about the show, visit zinzanni.com/chicago.