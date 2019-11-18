× Robbery crew strikes 8 times within 4 hours on Chicago’s North Side

CHICAGO — Four teenage suspects have been taken into custody after a series of robberies over a four-hour span Sunday.

Chicago police said the three teenage boys and teen girl, all between the ages of 13 and 14, fit the descriptions in some of the incidents, But the victims’ of the robberies were not completely certain if the teens were those involved.

The robberies started around 5:15 p.m., when a woman was struck in the face and her purse was stolen in the 400 block of North Wabash.

From there, the crew went to the 1100 block of North Dickens, and tried unsuccessfully to steal a woman’s wallet.

Six minutes later, four teenagers punched and kicked a man, and stole his cellphone, in the 1700 block of North Park.

At 8:15 p.m., they took a bag of personal items from a man in the 1300 block of North Astor.

They went on to stage four more robberies, three of them in a six-minute period.