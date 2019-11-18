Midday Fix: A recipe for Glögg

Posted 11:06 AM, November 18, 2019

Jake Kelly, Bar Director at Elske

Elske

1350 W. Randolph

312.733.1314

http://www.elskerestaurant.com

Recipe:

Glögg, a Nordic mulled wine

 Dry Toast

2 Handfuls Slivered Almonds

2 Cinnamon Sticks

8 Cracked Cardamom Pods

1 Tblsp Allspice

1 Tblsp Star anise

1 Tblsp Black Pepper

Put all ingredients above in a pot (4 qt or larger) and dry toast those ingredients, then add:

2 Handfuls Dark Raisins

1 Tsp Cloves

1 Tblsp Blade Mace

1 Whole Orange Peel

3 Bottles Red Wine (750ml) (Big, fruity, not too tannic)

1 Bottle Ruby Port (750ml)

Bring to just under simmer (~200°) for 45-60 minutes.

After steeping, you’ll need a mesh strainer to separate out the solids. Once that’s done, you add the brandy, angostura, sugar, and orange oils to finish it:

4oz Brandy

4 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Sugar to taste (usually .75-1C)

Express Zest of 1 Whole Orange

