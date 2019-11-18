Midday Fix: A recipe for Glögg
Jake Kelly, Bar Director at Elske
Elske
1350 W. Randolph
312.733.1314
http://www.elskerestaurant.com
Recipe:
Glögg, a Nordic mulled wine
Dry Toast
2 Handfuls Slivered Almonds
2 Cinnamon Sticks
8 Cracked Cardamom Pods
1 Tblsp Allspice
1 Tblsp Star anise
1 Tblsp Black Pepper
Put all ingredients above in a pot (4 qt or larger) and dry toast those ingredients, then add:
2 Handfuls Dark Raisins
1 Tsp Cloves
1 Tblsp Blade Mace
1 Whole Orange Peel
3 Bottles Red Wine (750ml) (Big, fruity, not too tannic)
1 Bottle Ruby Port (750ml)
Bring to just under simmer (~200°) for 45-60 minutes.
After steeping, you’ll need a mesh strainer to separate out the solids. Once that’s done, you add the brandy, angostura, sugar, and orange oils to finish it:
4oz Brandy
4 Dashes Angostura Bitters
Sugar to taste (usually .75-1C)
Express Zest of 1 Whole Orange