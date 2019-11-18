Mel’s Monday Motivational Quote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOTIVATIONAL MONDAY CHALLENGE: CHECK ON YOUR "STRONG" FRIEND – YOUR HAPPY FRIEND, THE ONE WHO SEEMS TO HAVE IT ALL TOGETHER. START THE CONVERSATION, BECAUSE THE ONE WHO NEEDS IT MOST MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TO ASK FOR HELP.

Holiday Stress/Thanksgiving Triggers

Mel's tips on how to tackle holiday-related stress, including:

· The "Three Ps" you never discuss over the holidays.

· How to deal with the dividing the holidays between divorced parents or in-laws

· The main "turkey triggers" at Thanksgiving and how to deal with each: drinking, divorce, family judgements, traditions, and ungrateful guests.