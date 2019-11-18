Mario Tirabassi discusses the recent strong play of the Blackhawks on Sports Feed

Posted 7:32 PM, November 18, 2019
CHICAGO - As far as late fall, early winter sports go, the Blackhawks right now are carrying the torch for the Windy City.

As the Bears and Bulls struggle, Jeremy Colliton's team has shaken off a rusty start to their 2019-2020 season and are back over .500 thanks to four-straight wins. They've seen strong play out of their veterans along with young star Kirby Dach while the goalie rotation of Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner continues to pay dividends for the club.

Mario Tirabassi of The Rink appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the team's recent strong play Monday evening with Josh Frydman. Watch their conversation on a number of topics on the team in the video above or below.

