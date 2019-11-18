Lunchbreak: Cheddar Scallion Biscuits from the new Joy Of Cooking Cookbook

Posted 12:09 PM, November 18, 2019, by

John Becker & Megan Scott

https://www.simonandschuster.com/joyofcooking

Recipe:

Megan’s Cheddar-Scallion Biscuits

6 large or 8 medium biscuits

Scattering grated cheese on the baking sheet before placing the biscuits on top results in crispy, toasty “feet.”

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Whisk to combine in a large bowl:

2 cups (250g) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

Add:

1 stick (4 oz or 115g) cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes

Cut in the butter, 000, [[HB Cutting in the Fat]] using a pastry blender or your fingers to work it into the flour until it is in small, flattened pieces and the mixture is crumbly. Stir in:

1/2 cup grated sharp Cheddar cheese (2 oz or 55g)

4 green onions, thinly sliced

Add and stir just until the dough comes together:

3/4 to 1 cup (185 to 245g) buttermilk

Use the larger amount of buttermilk if the dough is crumbly and dry after adding 3/4 cup. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and knead very briefly just to bring the dough together. Pat the dough out into a rectangle. Starting at a short end, fold one-third of the dough toward the center, then fold the opposite end over the first folded end (a business letter fold). Pat out the dough into a rectangle again and give it one more business letter fold. Pat the dough out into a 6 × 9-inch rectangle 3/4 to 1 inch thick. Using a sharp knife, cut the dough into 6 square or 8 rectangular biscuits. Sprinkle in small mounds on the baking sheet, one mound for each biscuit:

1/2 cup grated sharp Cheddar (2 ounces)

Place each biscuit on a mound of cheese on the baking sheet. If needed, scatter the cheese a bit so it sticks out from under each biscuit (this ensures that every biscuit has crispy cheese “feet”). Brush the biscuits with:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

Bake until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

 

