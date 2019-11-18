‘Justice League’ stars, fans urge studio to #ReleasetheSnyderCut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The stars and some fans of "Justice League" want the version by the film's original director Zack Snyder to be released.

Many were unhappy with the 2017 film, which had several scenes reshot when director Joss Whedon took over, after Snyder left the project because of a family tragedy.

Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman in the movie joined costars Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller in calling for the Snyder Cut's release. Soon after, #ReleasetheSnyderCut began trending Monday on Twitter among fans.

Many felt the reshoots made the film feel disjointed and have been pushing for the Snyder Cut since "Justice League" came out two years ago, though Warner Bros. has said it has no immediate plans to do so.