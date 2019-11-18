Jason Goch recaps the latest Bears’ loss in 2019 on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If you held out to hope for a shot at the playoffs, that may have very well have disappeared last night in Los Angeles.

The Bears' offense struggled again, Mitchell Trubisky got injured, Eddy Pineiro missed two field goals after the defense got two turnovers, and the team fell to 4-6 on the season. Barring an incredible finish to the season, the Bears are going to be done playing football this year before January begins.

Jason Goch of SB Nation Radio was back on Sports Feed to talk about another Bears' defeat on Monday evening with Josh Frydman as more questions arise about the team moving forward. You can watch their full discussion on the team in the video above or below.