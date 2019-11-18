Impeachment investigators slate open hearings for 8 more witnesses next week

The House Intelligence Committee will hear publicly this week from eight officials who have already appeared for closed-door depositions in the impeachment inquiry.
Check out the schedule below:
November 19
- Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence
- Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council’s top Ukraine expert (previous testimony transcript)
- Kurt Volker, the former US special envoy to Ukraine (previous testimony transcript)
- Tim Morrison, the top Russia and Europe adviser on the National Security Council
November 20
- US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland (previous testimony transcript)
- Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia (previous testimony transcript)
- David Hale, the under secretary of state for political affairs
November 21
- Fiona Hill, a former White House Russia expert (previous testimony transcript)