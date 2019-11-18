Impeachment investigators slate open hearings for 8 more witnesses next week

The House Intelligence Committee will hear publicly this week from eight officials who have already appeared for closed-door depositions in the impeachment inquiry.

Check out the schedule below:

November 19

Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council’s top Ukraine expert (previous testimony transcript)

Kurt Volker, the former US special envoy to Ukraine (previous testimony transcript)

Tim Morrison, the top Russia and Europe adviser on the National Security Council

November 20

US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland (previous testimony transcript)

Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia (previous testimony transcript)

David Hale, the under secretary of state for political affairs

November 21