Families plead for help in finding 2 missing men last seen in River North

CHICAGO — Friends and family are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing men last seen in downtown Chicago.

Chicago police said Joseph “Joey” Ramos, 22, and Antonio “Tony” Lemon, 21, were last seen early Sunday November 17 leaving LITE nightclub in the 200 block of West Ontario in River North.

The men were driving a black 4-door Dodge Avenger with Illinois plate AQ54397. It was later spotted on the South Side.

Ramos is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 175 pounds. The name “Eddie” is tattooed on his left thigh. He was last seen wearing a blue Patagonia hoodie.

Lemon is 6 feet 3 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was wearing the red “Miami” hoodie under a black vest.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 312-744-8266.

