Chicago Scene: A live performance from Music On Stage’s production of Annie

Frank Roberts, Artistic Director
Performer: Morgan Podlin
Accompanist: Kenneth McMullen
Sandy is played by Louie
Event:
Music On Stage now in its 64th Season.
Oldest running Community Theatre In Palatine.
Performing at the Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center at 150 East Wood St in Palatine.
Annie
November 16 at 8:00 p.m.
November 17, 24 & December 1 at 3:00 p.m.
November 23 & 30 at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.
Tickets: Adults $22 in advance/$25 at the door; Seniors $18 in advance/$20 at the door
Louie’s owner runs A Closer Bond Dog Training Center in Palatine – http://www.acloserbond.com