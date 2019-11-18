Chicago Scene: A live performance from Music On Stage’s production of Annie

Frank Roberts, Artistic Director

Performer: Morgan Podlin

Accompanist: Kenneth McMullen

Sandy is played by Louie

Event:

Music On Stage now in its 64th Season.

Oldest running Community Theatre In Palatine.

Performing at the Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center at 150 East Wood St in Palatine.

Annie

November 16 at 8:00 p.m.

November 17, 24 & December 1 at 3:00 p.m.

November 23 & 30 at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $22 in advance/$25 at the door; Seniors $18 in advance/$20 at the door

http://www.musiconstage.org

http://www.cuttinghall.org

Louie’s owner runs A Closer Bond Dog Training Center in Palatine – http://www.acloserbond.com