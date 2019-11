Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city will be adding 2000 new technology jobs. She made the announcement during the world business Chicago third annual Tech Day, saying these opportunities will help the entire city.

A growing number of tech firms say they're drawn to Chicago because of its diversified economy and talent pool. The tech industry is the city's fastest growing sector with more than 4000 digital companies and growth of more than 270 percent in the last ten years.