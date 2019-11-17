Sunday Brunch: Seafood Tagliatelle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Matthew Cappellini, the executive chef of Mesler Kitchen, stopped by Sunday Brunch to share his recipe for Seafood Tagliatelle.

Ingredients

30 each, 26/30 size shrimp, peeled and deveined, raw, thawed, tail off

1 lbs Cooked Lobster meat, claws and knuckles

6 oz Crab meat, jumbo lump

24 oz Saffron Lobster Cream Sauce (see recipe)

3oz Garlic, chopped

3oz Shallot, minced

1 pint Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half

1 tsp Red Pepper Flakes

4 oz White Wine

4 oz Butter, whole, cut into small cubes

TT Salt

1.5 lbs Tagliatelle

4 oz Bread crumbs (see recipe) - will be pre-prepped before arrival

Instructions

In separate pot with salted water, place pasta into boiling water.

In sauté pan, heat and add 2oz of olive oil.

Add garlic and shallot and sauté till fragrant.

Add shrimp, cooked lobster meat, and cherry tomatoes.

Sauté till one side of shrimp is brown and flip.

Add white wine and pepper flakes and reduce white by half

Add sauce in, and season with salt as needed.

Once sauce is warmed, add butter and crabmeat with heat off to melt in and warm.

Add pasta and toss together.

Place pasta first into separate bowls and then top with sauce and evenly distributed seafood.

Top with breadcrumbs and serve.