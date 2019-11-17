Restaurant gives diners the chance to step into the kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — If you're trying to entertain this season, you may wanna brush up on your cooking and mixology skills, and what better way to do it than behind the scenes in a beautiful place like Nico Osteria in the Gold Coast.

Through their new "Nico experiences," you can get your hands on in the kitchen to show you how it's done. Chef Tim Graham created the experience to get people immersed in the cooking process.

"Just touching dough, like theres something so primal and visceral about the way dough feels that a lot of people don't get to experience," Graham said. "To let people experience where their food comes from and the making of it, I think is just awesome."

Customers can come to the restaurant with friends, family, coworkers — you name it — and try a class on topics from pasta making to cocktails. Wanna jazz up your cocktail making skills? There's a class for that with mixologist Douglas Cruz.