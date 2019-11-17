× Police-involved shooting at Gary apartment complex

GARY, Ind. — A man is in unknown condition after he was wounded in a police-involved shooting in Gary Sunday night.

According to the Gary Police Department, officers responded to reports of a man with a weapon at an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Roosevelt Street just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses who live in the complex say they heard arguing between a man and a woman just prior to the police arriving, after which they heard officers yelling at the man as he sat inside a car. Then, about a dozen gunshots rang out, witnesses said. A vehicle at the scene had at least 10 holes in the windshield.

In a statement, Gary police said the man refused to follow orders after officers arrived on the scene, and shots were fired. A police department spokesperson said he is alive in an area hospital.

Witnesses say after the man was shot he got out of his car and tried to keep his hands up, but couldn’t because of his injuries. They also say he did not appear to have a weapon in his hands at the point. Police didn’t indicate whether a gun was recovered or not.