Police: 22-year-old man shot, killed Sunday inside Subway on Southeast Side

CHICAGO — Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Sunday inside a Subway restaurant on the Southeast Side.

At around 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the location, located in the 4000 block of East 106th Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 22-year-old man was approached by five or six men and an argument ensued. The man was reportedly shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are searching for a black SUV after the suspects left the scene. No one is in custody.