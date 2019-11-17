Danny Rockett talks about the Cubs’ early offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - So far the Cubs have hired a new manager, let go of some of their staff from the previous regime, and Yu Darvish has been quite active on social media.

Don't forget, this is just November, so there are plenty of moves still to come before David Ross takes his first team to Mesa for Spring Training. But after a poor finish to the 2019 season and the chance for some core players to be dealt, there is plenty to look forward to from now till then.

Danny Rockett of NBC Sports Chicago's "Outside the Ivy" joined Sports Feed on Sunday night to give his thoughts on the team's offseason needs with Josh Frydman. You can watch his segments on the show in the video above or below.