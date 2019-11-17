Chilly but mostly dry Monday, temperatures warm up mid-week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Light showers across the Chicago area this evening will end taper and come to an end. Clouds will stick around overnight and there could be some drizzle.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and chilly, but dry. We could see wintry mix Monday night and if that does develop it may linger into early Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon we should see highs in the lower 40s.

Wednesday is expected to be the nicest day of the week with partly sunny skies and highs in 50. A chance for showers arrives Wednesday evening. Showers than become likely on a breezy Thursday.

Behind the rain we cool off again as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend.