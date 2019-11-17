× Bicyclist struck, killed early Sunday on South Side

CHICAGO — A man on a bicycle was struck and killed early Sunday on the South Side.

Just after 2:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 6700 block of South Stony Island Avenue on the report of a pedestrian crash.

Police said a 40-year-old man was struck by a 2002 gray Chevy Impala traveling northbound. The bicyclist may have been in the middle of the street at the time, CPD said.

The victim was transported to Jackson Park Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver, a 42-year-old woman, remained on scene and was not injured.

There are currently no charges or citations issued against the driver.