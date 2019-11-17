Adam Hoge previews the Bears-Rams game on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - If the Bears ever wanted the chance to get themselves back on track after a difficult first two-and-a-half months of the season, this would be a good time.

It certainly won't make up for a lot of their shortcomings from the first nine games, but it will help to get some more positive momentum built as they approach the final stretch of the season.

For the first time since Week 3, the Bears are in the national spotlight as they take on the Rams at the LA Coliseum on Sunday evening. Like the Bears, the Rams have had their own struggles during the 2019 season, and both teams are in need of a victory.

Adam Hoge of WGN Radio is covering the game alongside Jarrett Payton in Los Angeles, and he joined Sports Feed on Sunday to talk about the match-up an hour before kickoff. Watch their discussion in the video above.