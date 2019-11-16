× Search continues for missing 16-year-old Antioch girl last seen Wednesday

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities continue to search for a missing teen from unincorporated Antioch last seen on Wednesday.

Police said Emma Roberts, 16, of the 26100 block of West Spring Grove Road was last seen leaving Central High School in Westosha, Wisconsin.

She reportedly stayed enrolled at the school after recently moving to unincorporated Antioch.

At this time, detectives believe Roberts was given a ride home from school where she picked a bag and left before family arrived home.

Roberts is 5’7″, 145 lbs with blue eyes and dark hair. She has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a guitar with the word “dad” on it.

Authorities do not know what Emma was wearing as she left the home and her cellphone is not with her. Police said it was previously taken as a consequence.

Police did not provide a description of the person Roberts may be with.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are assisting the Lake County Sheriff’s Office with the search.

If you believe you have information on Roberts’ whereabouts please call 847-549-5200 or a tip online.

If you see Roberts, please call 911.