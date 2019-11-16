× River North fixture ‘Sporty’ dies following cancer battle

CHICAGO — After a second battle with cancer, River North fixture Sporty has died.

In an Instagram post Friday, owner David Duncan shared the news.

The 12-year-old golden retriever brought smiles thousands of people over the last five years in River North by walking himself.

“At about 3:04pm on November 14th, 2019 Sporty breathed his last breath. The previous night we had ended up in the ER for about 4-5 hours and Sporty was deteriorating much faster than anticipated,” part of it read. “He went so peacefully on his blankets with his head on my lap, paw in my hand and surrounded by all his favorite toys.”

WGN News spoke with Duncan as Sporty was battling large cell lymphoma a few weeks ago.

“It is the worst thing in the world to see your dog in pain,” he said.

Sporty received care at MedVet on California Avenue.

Proceeds from the GoFundMe will go to help other dogs fighting cancer.