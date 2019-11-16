Family, Pilsen community holds balloon release on Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — In front of her mural Saturday in Pilsen, family and friends released 20 red balloons to remember Marlen Ochoa-Lopez on what would have been her birthday.

The 19-year-old mother, wife and student was 9 months pregnant when she was found brutally murdered earlier this year.

“They’re doing the best they can with this tragedy, being lonely and sad without her, “but they’re moving forward together,” an interpreter for the family said.

“We want to wish her a happy yet solemn happy birthday and to keep her in our hearts and minds.” family attorney Frank Avila said.

Police said she was lured to a southwest side home on the promise of baby clothes and a stroller. Ochoa-Lopez was missing for weeks before her body was found. Her baby did not survive.

The suspects are due in court on Tuesday.